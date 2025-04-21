Expand / Collapse search

NFL Draft 2025; Green Bay leaders, organizations kick off Draft Week

Published  April 21, 2025 12:37pm CDT
The Brief

    • Green Bay officials kicked off NFL Draft Week on Monday, April 21.
    • City leaders and organizations used the opportunity to answer questions from the media ahead of the event.
    • The city of Green Bay has been preparing for the NFL Draft for months.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The City of Green Bay, in partnership with community leaders and organizations, are kicking off NFL Draft Week on Monday, April 21. 

The 1 p.m. event offers the media a unique opportunity to engage directly with local stakeholders as the city prepares for one of its busiest weeks of the year.

This is a developing story.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Green Bay and other stakeholders tied to the NFL Draft.


 

