NFL Draft 2025: Green Bay airport seeks volunteers to welcome visitors

By
Published  March 28, 2025 10:22am CDT
NFL Draft Green Bay
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport needs volunteers for the upcoming NFL Draft.
    • The team is looking for people to welcome travelers and visitors to Titletown when they arrive in April.
    • There are several ways for you to get involved; a complete list is below.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) is calling on you to join the GRB team as volunteers and help create a welcoming experience for travelers coming to Titletown for the NFL Draft in April. 

Volunteer Opportunities

What we know:

GRB is seeking friendly, enthusiastic volunteers to assist with:

  • Greeting travelers and providing directions
  • Offering information about transportation, lodging, and local attractions
  • Helping with navigation inside the airport
  • Creating a welcoming atmosphere for fans and visitors 

Why Volunteer?

  • Be part of one of the biggest events in Green Bay history
  • Help showcase Northeast Wisconsin’s hospitality to guests from across the country
  • Play a key role in making Green Bay a premier host city for major events
  • Plus things like free parking, snacks and a fun GRB shirt

How to Sign Up

What you can do:

People interested in volunteering can sign up online or contact airportinfo@flygrb.com or call 920-498-4800 press 5 for more details.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Green Bay Austin Straubel Airport and the NFL Draft team in Titletown.

