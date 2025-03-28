NFL Draft 2025: Green Bay airport seeks volunteers to welcome visitors
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) is calling on you to join the GRB team as volunteers and help create a welcoming experience for travelers coming to Titletown for the NFL Draft in April.
Volunteer Opportunities
What we know:
GRB is seeking friendly, enthusiastic volunteers to assist with:
- Greeting travelers and providing directions
- Offering information about transportation, lodging, and local attractions
- Helping with navigation inside the airport
- Creating a welcoming atmosphere for fans and visitors
Why Volunteer?
- Be part of one of the biggest events in Green Bay history
- Help showcase Northeast Wisconsin’s hospitality to guests from across the country
- Play a key role in making Green Bay a premier host city for major events
- Plus things like free parking, snacks and a fun GRB shirt
How to Sign Up
What you can do:
People interested in volunteering can sign up online or contact airportinfo@flygrb.com or call 920-498-4800 press 5 for more details.
- Baggage Claim Volunteers https://gbasia.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=1068714
- FBO Greeter Volunteers https://gbasia.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=1068710
- Runner Volunteers https://gbasia.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=1068705
- Parking/Taxi/Lyft/Uber Helper Volunteers https://gbasia.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=1068703
- Hospitality Tender Volunteers (Need to be Security Checked) https://gbasia.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=1068704
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Green Bay Austin Straubel Airport and the NFL Draft team in Titletown.