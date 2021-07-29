Expand / Collapse search

NBA Finals wager: Phoenix mayor pays up with tortillas, beer, more

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - It was time to pay up – and the mayor of Phoenix did just that. 

Prior to the start of the NBA Finals, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego made a friendly wager on the outcome of the championship. In the end, the Milwaukee Bucks came back from a 2-0 deficit to the Phoenix Suns to win the championship in six games – meaning it was time for Phoenix mayor to pay up.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

On Thursday, July 29, Mayor Barrett showed off some of the goods Gallego sent to Milwaukee – in paying her debt. The package sent to Milwaukee City Hall included chocolates, tortillas, cookies, golf balls, brownies and beer among other items.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Mayor Gallego has also agreed to wear a Milwaukee Bucks jersey for a day while conducting her daily business.

"I would be more than happy to have a similar wager with her next year," Mayor Barrett said on Thursday.

Storm damage? NARI warns homeowners of dishonest contractors
slideshow

Storm damage? NARI warns homeowners of dishonest contractors

NARI Milwaukee is warning homeowners to watch out for storm chasers who prey on those who’ve suffered storm damage.

Ripon plane crash, EAA-bound pilot suffers minor injuries
slideshow

Ripon plane crash, EAA-bound pilot suffers minor injuries

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the crash of a 1933 single-engine aircraft that crashed in the Township of Ripon on Thursday.

See Wisconsin's wackiest roadside attractions

Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at some of Wisconsin's wackiest roadside attractions.