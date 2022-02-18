MLB lockout: Brewers fans eagerly await end as season nears

Milwaukee Brewers fans this time of year are usually planning for opening day or even a trip to a spring training game in Arizona.

This year, though, the MLB lockout has created uncertainty, and the start of spring training games has been delayed from Feb. 26 to at least March 5. With the player's union and MLB owners yet to reach a collective bargaining agreement, fans can at least agree they hope something gets settled soon.

"Brewers games are our bread and butter," said Anthony Luchini, co-owner of Kelly's Bleachers.

Kelly's Bleachers is a big sports bar, shuttling fans to nearby American Family Field for games. Even during the offseason, though, Brewers fans find ways to have fun.

"I’m kind of irritated because I was looking forward to opening day," Brewers fan Keith Russo said. "I just hope it gets done soon."

Kelly's Bleachers

"You’re always looking for when they’re starting, so when you don’t see it you get a little disappointed," said Luchini.

Luchini is just as eager as his customers to get baseball games back on hits TV screens.

"Everybody’s been talking about it," Luchini said. "I’m not mad at people for wanting to get what’s fair, but on the same note I want to see baseball. So whatever has to be done, let’s get it done so we can get some fans in the stadium and some fans in here."

Dan Brantner is both a patron and part-time worker at Kelly's Bleachers. He was brought in to work for Brewers games, specifically.

"I want baseball, because you’re talking about me not working if they’re not playing," said Brantner.

American Family Field

Fans at Kelly's Bleachers are all on the same team – all rooting for some kind of resolution.

"Go Brewers, hope we do good this year," Brantner said.

MLB is telling the players union it thinks an agreement must be reached by the end of February to have a timely start to the season. Opening day is currently scheduled for March 31 at American Family Field.