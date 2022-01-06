Milwaukee Panthers beat Green Bay, defense shines

article

DeAndre Gholston scored 16 points and Milwaukee beat Green Bay 63-49 on Wednesday night.

Josh Thomas added 13 points for the Panthers (5-9, 3-2 Horizon League) who held the Phoenix to 27.8% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Milwaukee opponent.

Kamari McGee scored a season-high 22 points for the Phoenix (2-12, 1-4 Horizon League), whose losing streak stretched to seven games.

Japannah Kellogg III scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Emmanuel Ansong scored 10.

