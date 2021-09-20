Milwaukee little league fields upgraded, thanks to Yelich donation

article

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and American Family Insurance announced on Monday, Sept. 20 they’ve teamed up to support Beckum Stapleton Little League by upgrading the league’s ballfields, specifically repairing dugouts and replacing fencing.

Yelich, who is also an American Family brand ambassador and is featured with his mother Alecia Yelich in American Family’s latest Know Your Drive advertising campaign, was represented by his mother, Alecia, and brother Collin Yelich, at today’s announcement event held at the Beckum Stapleton Little League fields.

Collin Yelich (Christian's brother) and Alecia Yelich (Christian's mother)

Beckum Stapleton is a nonprofit, a volunteer organization with deep roots on Milwaukee’s north side, providing supervised baseball opportunities for the youth ages 6-14 years old since 1964. Beckum Stapleton Little League has served more than 25,000 youth since its inception.

Representatives from American Family, Beckum Stapleton Little League leadership and players/families, Associated Bank and the Brewers Community Foundation were also present for the event.

The upgrades will be ready for next spring’s opening day. The updates announced Monday were identified by the league as their top priorities.

