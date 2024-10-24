The Brief The Bucks' owners submitted a bid to bring a WNBA expansion franchise to the city. Cara Consuegra, a former WNBA player, is now head coach of the Marquette women's basketball team. Some fans might remember the Milwaukee Does, who played from 1978-1980.



The Milwaukee Bucks home opener is Friday, but it's not the only thing basketball fans were hyped about. The team's owners submitted a bid to bring a WNBA expansion franchise to the city.

The excitement surrounding women's basketball is at an all-time high; Game 5 of the WNBA finals on Sunday was the most watched professional women's basketball game in 25 years.

"There’s also a lot of folks out there that just don’t know. They haven’t put eyes on the game, and they don’t realize just how exciting it can be," said Cara Consuegra, a former WNBA player who is now head coach of the Marquette Golden Eagles women's basketball team.

Some fans might remember the Milwaukee Does, who played from 1978-1980. Although they were Milwaukee's first and only professional women's basketball team, there is a chance now they might not be the last.

Footage from Milwaukee Does basketball game

"Shoutout to the Bucks and their ownership for wanting to support women’s sports," Consuegra said. "I think this is the right time to support women’s sports, specifically women’s basketball, the momentum is at an all-time high."

Consuegra played for the Utah Starzz, a franchise that has since moved and is now known as the Las Vegas Aces.

"For me being a leader of female athletes in this town, that means a lot," she said. "To have a WNBA team right down the street, I just think it would be tremendous for them.

"Right now, when we have recruits in town, we take them to see the Giannis mural, and it’s a huge hit. Can you imagine if the female star of the WNBA team is up somewhere and we can take them there?"

Milwaukee is not alone. Sports Business Journal reported 12 to 15 cities may be in the running for an expansion team – including Cleveland, Kansas City and Nashville. There is no timeline for a decision.