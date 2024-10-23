Milwaukee WNBA team? Bucks ownership group submits bid

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks are making a bid to bring a Women's National Basketball Association expansion team to Milwaukee. A number of other cities, including Kansas City, Cleveland and Nashville are also vying for a team. There is no timeline for a decision.



The Milwaukee Bucks are making a bid to bring a Women's National Basketball Association expansion team to Milwaukee.

FOX6 News confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 23, that team owners have put in a bid.

There is no timeline for a decision.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sports Business Journal reported 12 to 15 cities may be in the running for an expansion team. A number of other cities, including Kansas City, Cleveland and Nashville are also vying for a team.

The WNBA is coming off one of its most successful seasons and game five of the finals Sunday was the most watched professional women's game in 25 years.