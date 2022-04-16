Vintage Bucks merchandise adds playoff excitement: 'Unique stuff'

article

Looking toward a winning future for the Milwaukee Bucks, one local shop is reminding folks of the past in an effort to help build fan momentum.

For James Velez, anything worth having is worth waiting for – just like the Bucks' 2021 championship.

"This right here as an adult, it means a lot to me," said Velez.

Velez will be decked out differently this time leading into the playoffs.

"I’m excited. I’m ready to be back in the Deer District," he said. "I feel like I’ll stand out.'

Deer District

Velez camped out waiting for All Goods to open, finally getting his hands on a coveted jacket that owner Ali Acevedo says is rare. It's part of a collection that he has been gathering for months to reveal just in time for the playoffs.

"I’ve ordered stuff online from different states. A part of it is bringing it back to our city," said Acevedo.

Shoppers get nostalgic at a glimpse of the classic merchandise.

"The Milwaukee Bucks stuff, specifically, is hard to come across because they didn’t have the best seasons back in the ‘90s," said Acevedo. "Early 2000s they had a few good seasons, but there wasn’t a lot of production on the clothing. We do sell vintage t-shirts from the ’80s, '90s even early 2000s is considered vintage now. Also a lot of street wear."

Vintage Bucks gear at All Goods

While newer gear is great, a nod to retro is helping folks looking for collectibles in Milwaukee – ready to wear with pride as fans look to get another win in the bag.

"It’s important we have the unique stuff here in our city," he said. "Vintage is made of better quality, and it lasts longer."

Vintage Bucks gear at All Goods

"It uplifts me. Hoping to push them in, doing it again one more time. It’s coming again – no doubt," said Odell Thomas.

Acevedo said he has merchandise that sells from $6 all the way up to a few hundred. He has vintage gear on sale at his Bayshore and West Allis locations.

