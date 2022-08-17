Bucks schedule released, season tips off at 76ers

article

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2022-23 regular season on Thursday, Oct. 20 with a nationally televised road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA announced Wednesday, Aug. 17. The team will return to Milwaukee for the home opener at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Houston Rockets.

The 82-game regular season schedule will conclude on Sunday, April 9.

The Bucks will play 13 of their first 19 games of the season at Fiserv Forum, which includes a season-long six-game homestand that begins with the homeopener on Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2. Overall, Milwaukee will play six games in October, 14 games in November, 15 games in December, 16 games in January, 10 games in February, 16 games in March and five games in April this season.

Twenty-three of the Bucks’ regular season games are slated to be nationally televised on ABC, ESPN and TNT, including a Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, which will tip off at 4 p.m. CT. This will be the fifth consecutive year the Bucks will play on Christmas Day and the second straight year they will play the Celtics.

Full season ticket memberships for the Bucks’ 2022-23 season are available now through the Bucks' website. Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, and ans can also register now for special presale opportunities.

Additional highlights of Milwaukee’s 2022-23 regular season include:

A season-long six-game homestand from Oct. 22 through Nov. 2

The lone home game of the season against the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Dec. 13

A season-long five-game road trip from Dec. 19-28

A New Year’s Day home game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Jan. 1 (7 p.m. CT)

A Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinée at Fiserv Forum against the Indiana Pacers that tips off at 1:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 16

Two home games against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Celtics on Tuesday, Feb. 14 (6:30 p.m. CT) and Thursday, March 30 (6:30 p.m.)

A visit from the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Finals opponent, the Phoenix Suns, on Sunday, Feb. 26 (12 p.m. CT)

19 weekend home games at Fiserv Forum (Friday, Saturday or Sunday)

13 back-to-backs

Schedule breakdown: