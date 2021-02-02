'Would be great:' Bucks, Brewers submit plans for fans in the stands

article

Milwaukee Bucks fans could soon be cheering on the team from inside Fiserv Forum -- something that hasn't happened in nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though fans might be let inside, it won't be packed. The Bucks have asked the Milwaukee Health Department to allow up to 25% capacity at the arena by the end of February; a plan pending approval.

On March 11, 2020, the National Basketball Association announced the suspension of the 2019-20 season following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19. It's been nearly a year since the Milwaukee Brat House has been packed with patrons.

"Both floors would be open, sometimes the patio if weather allowed," said Ryan Cooke, Milwaukee Brat House.

Pre-pandemic, the Bucks brought life to Old World Third Street, something that could return soon.

"It definitely feels like we’re stepping in the right direction," said Cooke.

The Bucks asked the Milwaukee Health Department to allow up to 25% capacity at Fiserv Forum starting later in February.

"They have submitted a plan to the Milwaukee Health Department so we are working with them to do our best to make sure we have some fans at some point moving forward," said Marlaina Jackson, interim health commissioner.

That safety plan is currently pending city approval.

Fans are getting excited at the prospect of cheering on their favorite team in person.

"As a long time Bucks fan it would be great to go back in the games," said Lyle Novy. "Hopefully, safety protocol is taken care of."

Bucks fans could be the shot in the arm the area needs.

"It’s exciting because it feels like a step toward normalcy," said Cooke.

It's unclear when that safety plan might get approval. In the meantime, the Milwaukee Brewers also submitted a safety plan to allow fans in the ballpark.