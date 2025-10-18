Milwaukee Bucks events, promotions for tip off of 2025-26 season

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tipoff Week events (Oct. 19-26) to celebrate the 2025-26 season start. The season opens Wednesday, Oct. 22, hosting the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. Events include an open practice, "light the town green," community random acts of kindness, and a watch party.



The Milwaukee Bucks revealed on Saturday, Oct. 18 its new events and promotions for the tip off of the 2025-26 season.

Bucks promotions schedule for 2025-26

What we know:

A news release says the Bucks will tip off the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22, when they host the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. Tickets for all Bucks games at Fiserv Forum, including the season opener, are available at bucks.com/tickets.

Tipoff Week will open Sunday, Oct. 19, with the Bucks’ annual open practice at Fiserv Forum. The event will begin at 12 p.m., with doors opening to fans at 11 a.m. Fans can watch their favorite players in action by claiming a free general admission ticket at bucks.com/practice.

Fans are encouraged to celebrate the start of the 2025-26 season by wearing their favorite Bucks jersey on Monday, Oct. 20, for NBA Jersey Day. Bucks fans who purchase a jersey from shop.bucks.com on Oct. 19-20 will earn special offers, including free tickets to the Bucks’ home opener. The Bucks will also launch the Wear It Forward Contest on Oct. 20, allowing Bucks fans to nominate someone deserving of a Bucks jersey at bucks.com/forward.

With the support of Milwaukee Downtown and affiliated businesses, the Bucks will light the town green on Wednesday, Oct. 22, to celebrate the season opener. The team will also raise Bucks flags on select bridges throughout downtown Milwaukee from Oct. 17-31.

The Bucks, Wendy’s, Calypso Lemonade, Pick ‘n Save and Playworks will conduct random acts of kindness in the Milwaukee community throughout Tipoff Week.

On Friday, Oct. 17, the Bucks and Wendy’s covered lunch for lucky guests at a select Wendy’s location in South Milwaukee.

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Bango’s Lemonade Stand will visit select Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations to provide samples of Calypso lemonade to shoppers. The stand will be set up from 3-5 p.m. on each date, with appearances from Bango and the 414 Crew. The dates and locations for Bango’s Lemonade Stand are:

Tuesday, Oct. 21 – Pick ‘n Save West Milwaukee, 2201 Miller Parkway, West Milwaukee

Thursday, Oct. 23 – Pick ‘n Save Oak Creek Mega Mall, 8770 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek

Friday, Oct. 24 – Metro Market Glendale, 6969 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale

The Bucks and Playworks will host two recess takeovers at local schools, which will feature performances by the Bucks Rim Rockers.

Thursday, Oct. 23 – Hayes Bilingual School

Friday, Oct. 24 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School

Watch Parties and Promotions

What we know:

Fans are invited to keep the Tipoff Week energy going at a Tips for Tipoff Watch Party, presented by Michelob ULTRA, on Sunday, Oct. 26, at Matty’s Bar & Grille (14460 W. College Avenue, New Berlin) when the Bucks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Festivities will tip off at 4:45 p.m., and gratuity will be covered for all attendees through the first half of the game. The watch party will also feature appearances from Bucks Entertainment, giveaways, trivia and more. More information about the Bucks Bar Network, presented by Michelob ULTRA and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, is available at bucks.com/bars.

The Bucks will also host the Home Court Hoops Sweepstakes, giving one lucky Bucks fan the chance to play with a Bucks’ legend on their home court. The sweepstakes will open on Friday, Oct. 24, and close on Monday, Nov. 3. Details will be available at bucks.com/homecourt.