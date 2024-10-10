Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Brewers' Matt Arnold discusses 2024 season, team's future

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 10, 2024 11:00am CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers hosted an end-of-season news conference with Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold on Thursday morning.

Arnold discussed the crushing loss to the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, as well as the potential futures of a number of players – including shortstop Willy Adames. He also touched on Pat Murphy's first season as manager, and the injury status of All-Stars Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff.

