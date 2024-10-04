Brewers fans wallow in Wild Card series loss; optimistic for future

The Brief Brewers fans are feeling low in the wake of the team's Game 3 NL Wild Card Series loss to the Mets. Despite the loss, those same fans are optimistic for the future of the team.



There is no question for fans of the Milwaukee Brewers – the end to Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series at American Family Field was heartbreaking.

Before the first pitch was thrown, there was a special feeling outside the ballpark. Fans were stoked about what was to come. But a ninth-inning home run from the New York Mets cut the Brewers' season short.

On Friday morning, fans like Izzy Bublitz are feeling it.

"(Sigh) Like a punch in the gut," Bublitz said. "I just wanted one, to be honest with you. I just wanted a beer today."

American Family Field

The fans over at 4th Base restaurant in West Milwaukee are serving up remedies.

"The hope that was in the room through the 7thing inning, and then 8th inning. And then all of a sudden at the end, it was just the deflated feeling in the room. It hits you where it's all over," said CJ Papara.

Fans at the bar after the loss

While the day after the loss is tough, those same fans are looking forward to spring.

"It's a new manager, a lot of new young talents and hopefully more room to grow," Papara said.

"The silver lining is, you can see we have some new players this season. And I can see them very well and I think the next season they are going to know each other a lot better," Bublitz said.