Milwaukee Brewers games on TV; MLB to produce, distribute in 2025

The Brief MLB is going to produce and distribute local games for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025. The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians will get the same treatment. The Brewers previously was broadcast on Bally Sports.



Major League Baseball (MLB) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that it will produce and distribute local games for the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2025 season. Officials say the new arrangement will give fans more options to watch their favorite teams on television or to stream digitally.

The new deal also includes the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians.

A news release says the arrangements with the Brewers, Guardians and Twins will be similar to how MLB produced and distributed games for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and San Diego Padres during the 2024 season. Last season, MLB negotiated cable and satellite distribution agreements and made direct-to-consumer streaming options available at Dbacks.TV, Padres.TV, and Rockies.TV.

In addition, the Texas Rangers have determined that they will no longer be partnering with Diamond Sports Group and are considering their local media options for the 2025 season.

Local games produced by MLB last year included special features normally associated with nationally televised games including Ump Cam, live look-ins to the MLB Replay Operations Center, Wire Cam, on-field locations for pregame and postgame, new RF camera with a shallow depth-of-field look, and increased access like in-game interviews with players.

More information about where and how fans can watch will be made available closer to the 2025 season.