Milwaukee 'Brewers Eve Bash' ahead of season opener at Wrigley

The Milwaukee Brewers open the season Thursday afternoon, March 30 at Chicago's Wrigley Field. On Wednesday, fans got a sneak peek at some of the new highlights at American Family Field.

The Brewers open at home vs. the Mets on Monday.

On Wednesday, fans got a chance to meet former players, enjoy food and drinks and get in the baseball spirit at the Brewers Eve Bash.

Days before the doors officially open for the season at AmFam Field, Brewers fans came to cheer on the team.

"We love the Brewers," said Scott Zehner. "We just wanted to be up here and hang out."

Scott and April Zehner drove up from Bristol with their two kids for the Brewers Eve Bash.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"That’s the biggest thing when it comes to baseball games, especially MLB teams, having a family environment and having fun with the kids," said April Zehner. "It means a lot."

Fans got a sneak peek at the new Leinenkugel Barrel Yard restaurant, checking out new food and beers in their best Brewers gear.

"We love a good costume and a good theme, so we came dressed up," said Angelica Miller.

With baseball season nearly upon us, fans said they're looking forward to the months ahead.

"It’s sunny. It’s rainy. We’re out here having fun," said Omar Pichardo. "We’re tailgating. Brewers baseball. That’s what it’s all about."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fans got a taste of what's to come and a chance to brush shoulders with legends.

"This is a baseball town, and if you put a good team on the field, they’re going to come out," said Rollie Fingers.

Fingers signed autographs for some of the best fans.

"Milwaukee’s been a good city for baseball," said Fingers. "It’s always been that way."

The Brewers Eve Bash hit a home run with fans ready for the real thing.

"I hope they have a great season and maybe even get to the World Series," said April Zehner.