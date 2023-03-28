Milwaukee Brewers: Barrel Yard beers revealed for grand opening

The Milwaukee Brewers and J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard on Tuesday, March 28 unveiled three uniquely brewed beers that will be on tap at American Family Field.

The beers will be available starting with the home opener against the New York Mets Monday, April 3 when the newly renovated working brewery and full-service restaurant opens to the public. The new brews, Cherry Gose, Red Lager (remastered) and IPA are limited edition and will be available only at the Barrel Yard at this time, the team said.

In a news release, the Brewers said the beers will be available in addition to the full menu of Leinenkugel beer offerings, in a limited-edition J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard commemorative cup. The 16-ounce aluminum cup includes the new logo and "Opening Day 2023" to celebrate the milestone. The commemorative cups are available to fans with purchase of a beverage at the Barrel Yard. Supplies are limited.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The beers unique to the Barrel Yard will rotate through American Family Field on an ongoing basis. The onsite brewery is home to a three-barrel brewing system where the beer will be brewed. The master brewer may also consider calling up Brewers players to participate in the brew making process. Moving forward, expect beers to be brewed onsite at American Family Field, with names which could be inspired by America’s Favorite Pastime.

"We are excited to offer beers available only here at American Family Field," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations. "In partnership with Leinenkugel’s, we have developed a brewery experience with a creative menu and enjoyable atmosphere that fans are going to really love. There is no better place to unveil this concept than Milwaukee, America’s beer-making capital, and inside American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. I am looking forward to the anticipation of welcoming new beers on an ongoing basis and getting feedback from the fans on their favorites."

IMAGE



President of J. Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company Tony Bugher shared his excitement with Brewers fans: "We’re thrilled to offer these beers which will be unique to the Barrel Yard. We’re confident fans will enjoy tasting them all while watching the Brewers take the field – and what a better way to celebrate our Milwaukee Brewers and Leinenkugel’s beers than the atmosphere at the Barrel Yard."

New beers

Cherry Gose

This brew pours with a pinkish hue. Subtle tart cherry flavor blends with the light tartness of the beer. The pink Himalayan salts provide a fullness to the mouthfeel that finishes very cleanly. This brew includes three different malts – pale, acidulated and red wheat – to accompany Hallertau Mittelfreu hops. There are two special ingredients for this exclusive brew, Tart Door County Cherries and Pink Himalayan salt.

ABV – 3.8%, BU – 11.0, Cals – 135 cals/12oz

Red Lager (remastered)

Pours with a brilliant rusty red color and thick tight foam. This beer has a sweet malty backbone that balances with the subtle piney cascade dry hopping notes. Ingredients that are included in this special brew are Pale, Caramel and Carapils malts, Cluster and Mt. Hood kettle hops, and Cascade dry hops from Wisconsin.

ABV - 4.8%, BU – 20, Cals – 170 cals/12oz

IPA