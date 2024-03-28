Milwaukee Brewers unveil new 3rd Street Market Hall Annex at ballpark

article

The Milwaukee Brewers are counting down to the home opener against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, April 2. On Thursday, March 28, the team pulled the wraps off the new 3rd Street Market Hall Annex at American Family Field.

The new offerings include selections from 3rd Street Market Hall vendors. They are pictured in the gallery below – and include the following:

Smokin' Jack's BBQ Brisket Sandwich

Smokin' Jack's BBQ Smoked Meat Nachos

Anytime Arepa Trio of Traditional Venezuelan Empanadas

Anytime Arepa Traditional Venezuelan Arepa

Anytime Arepa Tostones

Kompali Tacos

Kompali Chips & Guac

Kawa Spring Rolls & Crab Rangoon

PHOTO GALLERY

Image 1 of 8 ▼

"Ballpark has certain foods, and we had to collectively work together to figure out what they didn’t have," said Omar Shaikh, 3rd Street Market Hall. "Empandas, asian fusion, barbecue, tacos."

"People love staples, but they also want varieties. The young people – maybe want to try different things. This is an opportunity to draw on that, and appeal to as many different kinds of fans as possible," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"If you take a look at Third Street Market Hall downtown, almost any day you come down there you will see it’s a cultural melting pot," Shaikh said. "That was kind of the idea that we wanted everybody to come in, everybody to feel welcome and everybody to just have a sense of community."

There are some new concession food creations from Blackshoe Hospitality and Delaware North.

There are fresh spins on the classic stadium hot dog – featuring the Dog of the North (topped with apple kraut, yellow mustard, Secret Stadium Sauce, jalapeno mayo, chopped back and Bavarian sprinkles), the Dog Gone Fowl (topped with a chicken finger, American cheese, ranch, Secret Stadium Sauce, tater tots and chives) and the Chili Cheese Dog (topped with beanless beef chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, white onions and chives).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Also offered are the Tipsy Polish Sausage, a sausage topped with caramelized brandied onions, brown mustard, french friends, pickled peppers and Bavarian sprinkles. There's a Chicken Parm Sandwich featuring Wisconsin mozzarella, marinara, Italian seasoning served on a toasted potato bun.

Lastly, fans are invited to check out the Chili Cheese Tots which are topped with beanless beef chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, white onion, pickled jalapenos and chives.

Related article

Not to be outdone, the J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard has some new offerings. They include the Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy Bratwurst – available only for a limited time.

For those who want to quench their thirst, the Barrel Yard will release the Brew City Lime Mexican Lager and Big Eddy Imperial IPA.