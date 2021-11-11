Mark Hamill on Aaron Rodgers: 'Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn'

Actor Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movie series, has taken a shot at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It was on Tuesday, Nov. 9 that Rodgers spoke on The Pat McAfee Show, accepting responsibility for making some misleading comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. During the show, Rodgers was seen sporting a Star Wars, The Rise of Skywalker hoodie sweatshirt.

Hamill responded with the following tweet.

Rodgers told McAfee on Tuesday that he realizes he is a role model to a lot of people – and he understands people are suffering from COVID-19.

"It's a time to move forward for me -- and talk about football," Rodgers said. "I'm on the other side of it -- and thankful to have something to look forward to."

The Green Bay Packers will now know until Saturday, Nov. 13 whether Rodgers will be available to play against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Sunday.