Kenosha native traded to Reds; Gavin Lux's career grows

Just a few years ago, Gavin Lux was starring in baseball at Kenosha's Indian Trail High School. His path has gone out and back around since then.

Lux returned to Milwaukee at the start of April in a new uniform. After being in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization since he was a first-round draft choice out of the Kenosha high school, Lux was traded to Cincinnati in the offseason and is now proudly a Red.

His first season with the team coincided with that of new manager Terry Francona.

"They did a really good job of making me feel at home right away, so it wasn't that big of an adjustment and it's been great. You can't ask for a better manager there, either, so culture, environment, everything's been great, so an easy adjustment," Lux said. "And getting back closer to home is what, in terms of an advantage, just getting to see my family and friends more."

Lux has already made lots of money and is a World Series Champion from his time in Los Angeles, but his joy for the game remains.

"This is kind of what I always wanted to do, so I can't imagine waking up out of bed and doing anything else," he said.

So where is Lux on his career continuum?

"I think in this clubhouse, it's a young clubhouse, so some of the experiences are an advantage, where I feel that I can give some advice and, you know, I've kind of been through everything," he said. "Ups and downs, getting hurt, playing in the playoffs, a lot of things I feel that I have experienced and I can help that way. But yeah, I guess it's at that point where I'm not really yet a veteran, but I'm not a young guy either. Somewhere in the middle."

Lux's Reds team lost three of four games to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first homestand of the season for Milwaukee. Cincinnati's next visit isn't until the last homestand of the season at American Family Field.