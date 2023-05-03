Jets to sign Randall Cobb on 1-year deal: report

article

Former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to sign a one-year deal with the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cobb will be the second former Packers receiver joining Aaron Rodgers on the Jets. The Jets also signed Allen Lazard to a four-year deal, according to ESPN.

The New York Jets introduced Aaron Rodgers as a member of the team April 26 after his trade from the Green Bay Packers became official.

In the trade, the Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers, according to another person with knowledge of the trade. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of plays for New York next season.