Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum, Badgers men's hockey to defend title

The Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team will take the ice in Milwaukee once again, competing in the 2024 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum.

The college hockey tournament will take place on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. In addition to Wisconsin, the UConn, Alaska Fairbanks and Ferris State men's hockey teams will compete.

Semifinal play will take place on Saturday, Dec. 28. The championship and third-place games will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29. Matchups and times will be announced at a future date.

Currently ranked No. 5 in the nation, Wisconsin returns to the tournament to defend its 2023 Holiday Face-Off title. Wisconsin has three consecutive championship game appearances and won the inaugural tournament in 2021. Wisconsin has 26 NCAA Tournament appearances and six National Championships on its resume.

UConn is under the direction of 10th-year head coach Mike Cavanaugh. Alaska Fairbanks is led by head coach Erik Largen, a former goaltender who was the youngest NCAA ice hockey head coach when he joined the program in 2018. Ferris State, led by two-time Central Collegiate Hockey Association Coach of the Year Bob Daniels, has made four NCAA Tournament appearances.

Single-day tickets, as well as discounted two-day tickets, will go on sale Thursday, March 7 at 2 p.m on the Fiserv Forum website.