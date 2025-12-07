Green Bay Packers fans relish victory over Chicago Bears

The Brief Green Bay's win over the Bears on Sunday fueled a tense but friendly rivalry atmosphere among fans at a Milwaukee establishment. Fans exchanged playful "anger and love and hostility" in person and in group chats, with Bears fans admitting they were outnumbered and "talking smack." The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Dec. 20 in Chicago.



Green Bay Packers are relishing a victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 7. Fans in Milwaukee mirrored the rivalry that played out on the gridiron in Titletown.

Fans relish victory

What we know:

At "District Fore" in Milwaukee, the energy was friendly and then tense in the last couple of minutes of the game.

While the establishment had mostly Packers fans, some Bears fans were letting their voices be heard.

What they're saying:

"Our group chats are full of anger and love and hostility and friendship," said Zach Chambers, a Packers fan.

"I love being in the lion's den. I like to talk a lot of smack to these guys even though I have no leg to stand on," said Collin Christiansen, a Bears fan.

"Energetic, true Packer fans," said Denise Revels, a Packers fan.

The Bears fans were outnumbered so much so, that Packers fans started cheering "Go Pack Go" during an interview with a Bears fan.

"I’m used to it. I’m always the only Bears fan here," said Stanley Webb, a Bears fan.

"We usually end up winning, and he keeps coming back for the torture," Revels said.

What's next:

The Packers and Bears will meet again on Saturday night, Dec. 20, but this time at Soldier Field in Chicago.

