Packers, Lions kick off at noon on FOX6

The Green Bay Packers hope to snap a four-game losing streak as they visit the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Nov. 5 – a noon kickoff you'll see only on FOX6.

The Packers have won five of the last six games against the Lions, including two of three at Ford Field. The Lions won the last meeting 37-30.

All time, the Packers lead the regular-season series with the Lions 103-73-7. Each team has won a playoff game against the other.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is from Mount Pleasant, Michigan and played college football at Saginaw Valley State. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry previously held the same title with the Lions from 2007-08.