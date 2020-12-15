Giannis Antetokounmpo fans react to extension: 'Really excited'

A lot of Milwaukee Bucks fans were waiting on pins and needles for the decision that arrived Tuesday, Dec. 15 -- Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a contract extension to stay with the team.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player has a large fan base of his own, a group that is celebrating Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Photo by Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images)

"It’s good because we need it. We needed Giannis to stay. I think if it’s not for him, the dynasty is really gonna fall apart," said Devante Lisch.

It was a gift for Greek Freak fans just ahead of the holidays. Some celebrated by buying jerseys online moments after hearing that Antetokounmpo is signing to stay with the Bucks.

"I was really excited. I don’t think there’s anything better that could happen for the city right now," Nathan Vomhof said.

"At first I was hesitant because I was like, if he leaves, then I get a Giannis jersey, then he goes somewhere else, I don’t know if I’m going to get it," said Lisch. "But we heard the news, 25 or 30 minutes ago and I was like, I’m definitely getting one.”

Fiserv Forum

Antetokounmpo has a large fan base in the Milwaukee area not just because of his skills on the court, but because of his community support. He and other Bucks players marched in a protest against police brutality in June.

"I think he’s just the leader, he’s a really good player," Lisch said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (center) and Milwaukee Bucks march with protesters in Milwaukee on June 7, 2020.

"As he didn’t sign I got a little nervous, but as things kind of came together, the news came out today, I couldn’t be more happy," Vomhof said.

The supermax contract extension is worth $228.2 million. Fans in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday said he's worth every penny.

"He changes the pace of the game always. He’s a star player I think if he would have left, Milwaukee, financially, would have fell too," said Lisch.

Antetokounmpo has played his entire seven-year NBA career with the Bucks. The team drafted him with the 15th overall pick of the 2013 draft at age 18.