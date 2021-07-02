Expand / Collapse search

Bucks' Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 6

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, the team announced Friday afternoon, July 2.

Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee during Game 4, exiting the game in the second half and missing all of Game 5 on Thursday.

The Bucks went 1-1 in those two games, and lead the series 3-2 – with a chance to advance to the NBA Finals with a road win in Game 6; tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.

In 15 playoff games, all starts, Antetokounmpo was averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

