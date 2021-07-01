Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out, Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Thursday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum. This, after he sustained a hyperextended left knee.

Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and examination Wednesday, which confirmed the earlier diagnosis. He left Game 4 Tuesday night in the third quarter due to the injury.

This is a developing story.