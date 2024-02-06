Dolphins hiring Joe Barry, former Packers defensive coordinator

article

The Dolphins are hiring former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as their linebackers coach/run game coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur announced on Wednesday, Jan. 24 that Barry would not return as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Barry has worked as an NFL coach for 22 seasons, including the last three years as the defensive coordinator for the Packers.

"We want to thank Joe for his commitment and contributions to our success the past three seasons," LaFleur was quoted in a news release. "These decisions are extremely difficult and Joe is one of the best men I've had the opportunity to work with in this league."

Green Bay’s defense struggled so much that LaFleur was asked at one point about the possibility of changing coordinators while the season was still underway, though the defense performed much better after Christmas.

The Green Bay Packers fell 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. It added up to a 13th straight season without a Super Bowl appearance for the Packers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.