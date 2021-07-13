Deer District severe weather plan for Game 4

article

Storms could impact the Deer District watch party as the Milwaukee Bucks face the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Wednesday, July 14.

The Bucks' chief marketing officer told FOX6 News in a statement Tuesday if there is lightning within 10 miles of the Deer District during the game, screens will be turned off and guests will be asked to clear the plaza.

He said Bucks officials will be monitoring the weather in real-time and alerting guests of any approaching inclement weather.

"We are watching the situation and are hopeful that timing of potential storms doesn’t impact our watch party in the Deer District," said Dustin Godsey, Bucks CMO. "The safety of our fans is our priority in this situation. We will be monitoring the situation throughout the day, and will update our plans at noon tomorrow based on how the system is developing."

When asked about the watch party and potential for storms, a spokesman for the Bucks said an initial decision would be made around noon Wednesday regarding the watch party "based on information at that time."

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, an enhanced risk for severe T-storms is in place on Wednesday, and a squall line is possible late in the day into the early evening.