Deer District plan, Game 4: Bucks watch party is on

Based on current weather forecasts, the Deer District watch party for Wednesday night’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to take place, Bucks officials say. The Milwaukee Bucks will continue to monitor the weather reports throughout the afternoon and will announce if there are any changes at 4 p.m.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say late afternoon into the overnight Wednesday strong to severe storms will be possible across southeast Wisconsin. These storms will be sustained thanks to strong upper-level winds and enough instability to cause multiple rounds of storms. READ MORE in the FOX6 Weather Forecast.

