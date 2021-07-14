Expand / Collapse search

Deer District plan, Game 4: Bucks watch party is on

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Plaza outside Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee article

Plaza outside Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Based on current weather forecasts, the Deer District watch party for Wednesday night’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to take place, Bucks officials say. The Milwaukee Bucks will continue to monitor the weather reports throughout the afternoon and will announce if there are any changes at 4 p.m.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The FOX6 Weather Experts say late afternoon into the overnight Wednesday strong to severe storms will be possible across southeast Wisconsin. These storms will be sustained thanks to strong upper-level winds and enough instability to cause multiple rounds of storms. READ MORE in the FOX6 Weather Forecast.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.

Bucks' Dick Garrett reflects on '74 Finals
slideshow

Bucks' Dick Garrett reflects on '74 Finals

Former Milwaukee Bucks player Dick Garrett was with the team in 1974, the last time they were in the NBA Finals. That team lost, but he thinks this bucks team can win it all.

Milwaukee kids inspired amid Bucks' Finals run

As the Milwaukee Bucks compete in the NBA Finals, they are sparking pride and excitement among the city's youngest fans.