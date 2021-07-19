Deer District expanded, allow up to 65K fans for Game 6 watch party

The Milwaukee Bucks just announced a massive expansion in the Deer District watch party set for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, July 20. The space has been adjusted to accommodate up to 65,000 fans.

A Bucks news release says the main stage and screen will now be located on Block 6 of Deer District, which is directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Fifth St. The main stage and screen will be set up on the north end of Block 6 near the intersection of Fifth St. and McKinley Ave.

The watch party will then stretch back across Juneau Ave., which will be closed between Sixth St. and Old World Third St., and continue onto the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Vel R. Phillips Ave. will also be closed between McKinley Ave. and Juneau Ave. Additional viewing screens will be set up on the plaza.

"Operationally, we are planning for probably one of the biggest events in the history of downtown Milwaukee, just for the watch event," said Bucks President Peter Feigin. "Demand has really gone up – so we have to increase the supply. So we will continue to increase the footprint."

Feigin said the team has worked hand-in-hand with the city, Milwaukee Police Department, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

"The most paramount thing is safety and security," Feigin said.

Thousands of Bucks fans plan to watch – and hopefully celebrate at the Deer District on Tuesday.

"It’s history to me. Because it’s on my birthday. If they win, it’s on my birthday," said Hozea Pointer, Bucks fan. "It’s over. They’re not going back to Phoenix."

Fans planning to attend the watch party in Deer District are encouraged to RSVP at bucks.com/playoffs to receive the most up-to-date information and guidance.

Fans with game tickets are encouraged to arrive early with gates at Fiserv Forum opening at 6 p.m.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns will tip-off at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday.