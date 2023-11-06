Cubs hire Craig Counsell; Brewers fans react

Fans are grieving after the Chicago Cubs hired Brewers manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee on Monday.

Counsell, who grew up in Whitefish Bay and still resides there, managed the Brewers for nine seasons. For Lucas Spears and Benjamin Kopecky, Counsell has been an inspiration.

"You could be a big star that’s come from Whitefish Bay, which could be a symbol for young kids to follow their hopes to become good at baseball," Spears said.

Craig Counsell Park

"In little league, I remember he used to have talks right before the season of little league," Kopecky said. "That’s a little bit of what motivated me to do baseball."

The hometown star has shined as a Brewers player and manager, but his latest move is striking out with fans.

"I was shocked when you told me," Brewers fan Marilu Knode said. "Maybe it was a faint to say he might have been going to New York, which I thought was bad enough, but Chicago?"

At Milwaukee's 3rd St. Market Hall, the big news seemed out of left field.

"It’s a betrayal," Brewers fan Donovan Williams said. "I’m not mad."

As Counsell heads to the rival Cubs, fans are wondering what happened.

"He’s a great man, great baseball player, husband, father," Brewers fan Patrick Horne said. "All of those things that I wish we could’ve kept him in Milwaukee."

While the news stings, fans are focused on a new chapter, optimistic it will be a hit.

"He’s left a great legacy here," Knode said. "I think the team should be very proud. I think the city should be very proud, and who’s the next Craig Counsell?"