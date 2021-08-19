Expand / Collapse search

COVID cancels high school football games, precautions taken

By
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

High school football COVID precautions

The 2021 fall high school football season is underway for some in Wisconsin, but some teams have already canceled games due to COVID-19.

MILWAUKEE - The 2021 fall high school football season is underway for some in Wisconsin, but some teams have already canceled games due to COVID-19 with players forced into quarantine.

Teams like the Piux XI Popes and St. Francis Mariners know all about adjustments. It can often be the reason a team wins a game. This year, those tweaks are happening off the field as they aim to keep COVID-19 from sacking their season.

Piux XI head football coach Jamaal Napoleon touts his team's effort in preparing for this season – mastering the playbook, knowing their assignments and following COVID-19 protocols to a "T".

"We always try to have masks on when we're indoors, social distancing and disinfecting everything. And then also, just making sure that kids take care of themselves, make sure they're healthy," Napoleon said.

Because if the players aren't healthy, they just won't play.

The Cudahy Packers were forced to cancel a game due to health and safety protocols. In Burlington, the school district said 16 unvaccinated players are in quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pius XI athletics director Kevin Kehoss said just having a full season comes down to communication and accountability.

"It's not easy," Kehoss said. "It's not so much what they do at school so much. It's what they do out of school that is what I'm worried about. We try to make sure that they all understand that if we're all in this together, we'll take care of this together."

Pius XI and St. Francis high schools play football on Aug. 19, 2021.

On Thursday night, Aug. 19, it meant disposable cups instead of shared water bottles. Team staff sanitized footballs between plays. Win or lose, playing the game is better than no game at all.

"We want to have a full season, a successful season, and that starts with being safe off the field before you're safe on the field as well," said Napoleon.

The pandemic has also forced teams to be flexible on scheduling. Kehoss said games are normally scheduled months in advance, so if an opponent has to cancel it can be a scramble to find a new team to play. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

High school football returns, COVID lingers after altered seasons
slideshow

High school football returns, COVID lingers after altered seasons

The FOX6 High School Blitz returns Friday, Aug. 20 for another football season. While the excitement builds, there may be storm clouds ahead.

MPS football games canceled; dispute over athlete registration
slideshow

MPS football games canceled; dispute over athlete registration

It's been 18 months of waiting for Friday night lights to return to the gridiron – only to have the season openers canceled for some high schools.

New Sports Data Analytics Program starts up in Milwaukee
slideshow

New Sports Data Analytics Program starts up in Milwaukee

Taking what students learn in the classroom and applying it to the real world – that is what a new program at Golda Meir School is looking to do.