Business owners: Return of Brewers baseball will 'really help us'

Baseball fans from all parts of the city headed to bars and restaurants to cheer on the Brew Crew on opening day, providing a needed boost in business for establishments that have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening day meant the return of shuttles and a surge of customers looking for a place to watch the game. Fans said despite health guidelines, the return of Brewers baseball brought back a much-needed sense of normalcy.

"It’s a really nice boost to our morale and to our sales," said Jason Kerstein with Story Hill BKC/Black Shoe Hospitality. Black Shoe Hospitality owns Story Hill BKC, Blue’s Egg and Maxie's.

"We opened up an hour earlier than normal," said Ryan Steny with Steny's. "There were people out in the parking lot at like, 9:30 a.m."

The capacity limit at American Family Field and the decision to suspend tailgating had Brewers fans heading to their favorite spots for a bite to eat or to watch the game.

"We’ve got a full restaurant reserved for lunch, and I’m guessing 60 to 70% are in Brewer gear," said Kerstein.

Kerstein anticipated an additional boost in sales with cocktails-to-go.

"We expect it to really help us," said Kerstein. "It just started on Sunday."

At other establishments, opening day for the Brewers meant the return of shuttles for fans.

"It's not the same as normal years, but we will take it because it’s a sense of normalcy," said Steny. "That’s a huge part of my business, so losing that and losing sports has been really tough."

Steny noted health guidelines in place to handle crowds.

"Normal busy is like, shoulder-to-shoulder, three deep at the bar," said Steny. "Right now every table is six feet apart."

There was also social distancing on board the shuttles with masks required.

While opening day 2021 may not have looked the same, for many, the return of America's favorite pastime brought a much-needed sigh of relief.

"I can’t wait to hear the first crack of the bat or that first home run and people cheering," said Steny.

"Seeing the excitement of people in Brewer gear, knowing there’s some hope out there," said Kerstein.