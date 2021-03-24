Brewers announce COVID-19 guidelines for American Family Field

article

The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, March 24 announced some changes that fans can expect as they enter American Family Field for the first time in 18 months.

The most significant changes include that the ballpark will be entirely cashless, and mobile concession ordering will be available through the MLB Ballpark App -- offering convenience and minimal-touch interaction.

The ballpark’s guidelines have been developed in collaboration with MLB and the City of Milwaukee with fan and employee safety as a priority amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

No cash payments will be accepted in the ballpark. Should fans have cash, there will be kiosks around the ballpark where they can exchange cash for a prepaid card – if not fully used at American Family Field, these cards can be used outside the ballpark where credit cards are accepted. There are no fees for this service.

Mobile concession ordering through MLB Ballpark App is strongly encouraged for safety and convenience.

Mobile concession ordering is also available via texting the word ‘food’ to 41835 or via QR code.

All ticketing will be digital and accessed through the MLB Ballpark App with an option for pre-paid parking pass for fan convenience and no-touch entry.

To expedite entrance and minimize touchpoints between security and fans, NO bags will be permitted in the ballpark other than purses or wristlets not exceeding 9" x 5" x 2" and ADA/medical bags, manufactured diaper bags.

All fans, ages two and older, must always wear a facial covering over nose and mouth – except while actively eating and drinking in their designated seating pods. No exceptions will be made to the mask requirement.

Fans must socially distance themselves at all times, and as such, are encouraged to enjoy the game from their seating pod with the exception of visiting concessions, one of the Team Stores, or the restroom.

Tailgating will not be permitted.

Fans feeling ill, who have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person or are awaiting test results will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

NOTE: All fans planning to attend games this season are strongly encouraged to download the MLB Ballpark App. The App will give fans access to download their game tickets, order concessions, and access numerous other American Family Field information and entertainment features.

To start the season, the ballpark’s new dining experience, Restaurant To Be Named Later, will be open only to ticketed fans and not allow walk-up guests.

Information and regulations surrounding safety protocols at American Family Field are evolving. The most up-to-date information can be found on brewers.com/COVID.

