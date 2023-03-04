Bucks signing Meyers Leonard to second 10-day contract
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks have signed center Meyers Leonard to a second 10-day contract.
After signing a 10-day contract with the Bucks on Feb. 22, Leonard appeared in all four games with Milwaukee and averaged 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game.
Prior to joining the Bucks, Leonard most recently played in 54 games (51 starts) with the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, where he averaged 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.7 minutes per game. The University of Illinois product has appeared in 451 career games with Portland, Miami and Milwaukee over 10 seasons and holds career averages of 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game.