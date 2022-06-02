Bucks Pro Shop sale; up to 80% off items at Fiserv Forum

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting "Bango’s Big Pro Shop SALE-ebration" in the Fiserv Forum atrium from June 9-11.

Merchandise, apparel and authentic memorabilia from the Bucks Pro Shop will be available at the cashless event for up to 80% off.

Customers who make a purchase of $100 or more will be able to get their photo taken next to the 2021 championship trophy. There will also be special appearances by Bango.

Bucks suite holders and season ticket members will gain special early access on June 9, the first day of the sale, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sale will be open to the general public:

After 1 p.m. on June 9

Fom 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 10

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 11.

Free parking will be available at the Highland Structure located at 6th and Highland during the sale.

For more information about the sale and to see what is currently available in the Bucks Pro Shop, visit shop.bucks.com.