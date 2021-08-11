Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers collects Bucks bet winnings from Arizona governor

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE - The NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns delivered competition on the court – and at state Capitols.

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, Aug. 11 announced that he's received his winnings from a friendly wager made with Arizona's governor during the NBA Finals.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tossed out a wager suggestion to Arizona's governor, Doug Ducey, in July when the championship series started – offering up some of Usinger sausage if the Bucks fell to the Suns. The next day, Ducey offered a 12-pack of beer from an Arizona brewery should the Suns win.

The Bucks won the NBA Finals in six games, concluding with a win at Fiserv Forum on July 20.

Economic benefit of Bucks' playoff run

Tourism experts say the 2021 NBA Championship team is proving to be the best commercial Milwaukee could have right now.


 