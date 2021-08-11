Gov. Evers collects Bucks bet winnings from Arizona governor

The NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns delivered competition on the court – and at state Capitols.

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, Aug. 11 announced that he's received his winnings from a friendly wager made with Arizona's governor during the NBA Finals.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tossed out a wager suggestion to Arizona's governor, Doug Ducey, in July when the championship series started – offering up some of Usinger sausage if the Bucks fell to the Suns. The next day, Ducey offered a 12-pack of beer from an Arizona brewery should the Suns win.

The Bucks won the NBA Finals in six games, concluding with a win at Fiserv Forum on July 20.

