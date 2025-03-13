Bucks honor Junior Bridgeman; tribute patch will be worn on jerseys

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks players will wear a tribute patch to honor Junior Bridgeman starting Thursday, March 13. Bridgeman, a former Bucks star, died Tuesday, March 11 after suffering a medical emergency. The Bucks players wear the patch for the rest of the season.



The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Thursday, March 13 that players will wear a Junior Bridgeman tribute patch on their jerseys for the remainder of the season.

The former Bucks star turned business mogul died on Tuesday at the age of 71 after suffering from a medical emergency.

Tribute to Bridgeman

What we know:

The new patch honoring Bridge will be worn beginning with Thursday's night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition to the patch, the Bucks revealed the team will hold a moment of silence before Thursday night’s game, and a video celebrating Junior’s life will play during the first timeout of the first quarter.

Local perspective:

Bridgeman played more than 700 games across 10 seasons in Milwaukee and retired after 1986-87 season. The Bucks retired Bridgeman's No. 2 jersey in 1988.

The world may know Bridgeman as a billionaire businessman. But to people close to him, Bridgeman was a generous gentleman with a golden heart.