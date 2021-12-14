Giannis Antetokounmpo out, enters NBA's health and safety protocols
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks will likely be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo for Wednesday night's home game against the Indiana Pacers. He has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, teammate Wesley Matthews Jr. – who recently rejoined the team as a free agent – is also in the league's protocols.
The Bucks were already expected to be short-handed against Indiana. As of Tuesday morning, Khris Middleton remains day-to-day; he left Monday night's loss to the Boston Celtics with a hyperextended left knee in the third quarter. George Hill was also ruled out for the game.
According to NBA.com, the league is on the brink of new COVID-19 guidelines for players and staff as the coronavirus disrupts multiple teams.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Advertisement