Expand / Collapse search

Giannis Antetokounmpo out, enters NBA's health and safety protocols

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Giannis Antetokounmpo mean-mugs the crowd after making a shot against the Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks will likely be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo for Wednesday night's home game against the Indiana Pacers. He has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, teammate Wesley Matthews Jr. – who recently rejoined the team as a free agent – is also in the league's protocols.

The Bucks were already expected to be short-handed against Indiana. As of Tuesday morning, Khris Middleton remains day-to-day; he left Monday night's loss to the Boston Celtics with a hyperextended left knee in the third quarter. George Hill was also ruled out for the game.

According to NBA.com, the league is on the brink of new COVID-19 guidelines for players and staff as the coronavirus disrupts multiple teams. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Waukesha parade attack: Packers donate $270K
article

Waukesha parade attack: Packers donate $270K

The Green Bay Packers donated $270,650 to the United for Waukesha Community Fund to benefit the victims of the parade attack and their families.

Brewers national anthem, Brew Crew applications open
article

Brewers national anthem, Brew Crew applications open

The Milwaukee Brewers have now opened applications for both the Brew Crew and national anthem performers.

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren 1-on-1 with Donald Driver

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren caught up with Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver, discussing the team's playoff aspirations, Aaron Rodgers than-and-now, fellow wide receiver Davante Adams and more.