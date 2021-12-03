Milwaukee Bucks sign Wesley Matthews

The Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Dec. 3 announced the signing of free agent Wesley Matthews. He will wear No. 23.

Matthews, a Marquette basketball alumnus, also played for the Bucks for the 2019-20 season. He attended high school in Madison.

"Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us," said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. "He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us."

A 12-year NBA veteran, Matthews has appeared in 849 games (739 starts) over his 12 seasons with Utah, Portland, Dallas, New York, Indiana, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles, and holds career averages of 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

Matthews averaged 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 19.5 minutes over 58 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

In a related transaction, the Bucks requested waivers on rookie guard Georgios Kalaitzakis.

Kalaitzakis, the 60th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, appeared in nine games with the Bucks this season and averaged 1.8 points in 5.3 minutes per game.