Bucks' Antetokounmpo named All-NBA

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named to the 2021-22 All-NBA First Team, the league announced Tuesday, May 24.

It is the fourth consecutive season Antetokounmpo has earned All-NBA First Team honors and the sixth consecutive season that he has made an All-NBA team.

With his six All-NBA selections, Antetokounmpo passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Sidney Moncrief for the most in Bucks history, while his four First Team selections now tie Abdul-Jabbar for most in franchise history.

In his ninth NBA season, Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 29.9 points per game, which ranked second in the league and was the highest scoring season by a Buck since Abdul-Jabbar averaged 30.0 ppg in 1974-75.

Antetokounmpo also averaged 11.6 rebounds (6th in NBA), 5.8 assists (18th in NBA) and 1.36 blocks (11th in NBA) this season while shooting 55.3% from the field (11th in NBA). It was the fourth consecutive season that he averaged 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists – making him the first player in NBA history to average 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in four separate seasons.

During the 2021-22 season, Antetokounmpo became the Bucks' all-time leader in scoring, passing Abdul-Jabbar for first place in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on March 31, and the franchise leader in blocks, surpassing Alton Lister in a win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 10.

Antetokounmpo this season scored 30 or more points 34 times (T-3rd most in NBA), 40 or more points 10 times (T-2nd most in NBA) and a season-high 50 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 15. He also tallied 46 double-doubles (T-4th most in NBA) and logged four triple-doubles throughout the season.

In addition to earning First Team honors each of the past four seasons, Antetokounmpo was also named to the All-NBA Second Team following both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. His six consecutive selections are the second-longest active streak in the NBA behind only LeBron James’ streak of 18 consecutive selections.

Antetokounmpo is joined on the 2021-22 All-NBA First Team by:

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team.

Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position at which they received the most voting points.