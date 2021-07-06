Bucks' DJ Shawna hypes Finals crowds

The Milwaukee Bucks debuted an indoor watch party for fans wanting to relish the arena atmosphere and escape the heat.

More than 9,000 people bought tickets to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the Fiserv Forum big screen Tuesday, July 6.

With the energy inside the arena, one might think it was a home game – the only thing missing of course was the players.

Bucks fans don't need to be where the game is taking place to cheer on the team, though, and much of it has to do with who is hyping up the crowd.

As fans filtered into Fiserv Forum to watch history in the making from home court, DJ Shawna – the team's hype woman – held down the fort outside on the plaza.

"The environment and the culture that’s been created is just one of a kind," DJ Shawna, the team's official DJ and producer, said. "It’s amazing to watch Milwaukee come together through sport, which is something that I’ve been a big advocate for my whole life."

DJ Shawna

DJ Shawna knows the ins and outs of the court, having played in high school, college and professionally in Holland.

"It’s phenomenal learning about this side of the game, when I was so used to, you know, tying my shoes up, putting my uniform on and playing, and just appreciating everything that goes into this," said DJ Shawna.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

And whether outside or inside, its where Bucks fans want to be to feel what they have waited for for so long – and to celebrate the home team's run at the 2021 championship.

"To finally see the Milwaukee Bucks finally make it to the NBA Finals is a dream come true," said fan Joseph Brown.

If enjoying the game from the comfort of an individual seat, in the air conditioning, with concessions available is your speed – the same indoor watch party setup will be available Thursday for Game 2.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app