Bucks' championship brings people together

The Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals win has brought together all walks of life to celebrate.

The colors cream and green have brought together Bucks fans, but the championship celebrations go beyond two colors.

From the Deer District to the championship parade, a unified Milwaukee has not gone unnoticed.

"They have brought together people of all ages, all races all nationalities it’s a part of our Milwaukee Bucks," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. "They are our unifier."

"The togetherness because people were separated because of the racial divide and unrest but now this brought everybody together," a Bucks fan said.

Milwaukee Bucks fans attend the team's NBA Finals championship parade on Thursday, July 22.

As time goes on, and the excitement around the 2021 title fades, how does Milwaukee keep this harmony at the forefront? One of the team's minority owners has an idea.

"We go and reflect on what happened – we talk about the fact that we came together," Bucks co-owner Valerie Daniels-Carter said. "We talk about the fact that there was no ethnicity barriers that kept us away from one another, and we say we can embrace the future through hope, education trust and love."

While the championship feels unreal, it's the unity of fans that's untouchable.

