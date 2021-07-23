Bucks' championship inspires Milwaukee kids

Many people of all ages in Milwaukee are still riding a championship high. But on local basketball courts, the Bucks' title is inspiring the city's youth.

"My passion is to be an NBA Player like Giannis," said eighth-grader Bailey Reid.

At Columbia Park, the courts are a little more crowded. Parks and recreation employees are seeing firsthand the positive ripple effect that the Bucks and especially NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo have had on kids.

"From his upbringing and where he came from. He shows the kids that anything is possible," said Alonzo Miller with MKE Rec.

"They have to represent and be symbols for young people," Max Walker with MKE Rec said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals championship parade ceremony on July 22.

For kids around Columbia Park, it's about taking the stories they've heard and applying them to their own lives.

"Giannis inspires me. He came from the streets to just selling shoes," said ninth-grader Kenneth Maclin. "You can come from a rough neighborhood and show everybody your potential."

Even amid adversity, the Bucks and Antetokounmpo are teaching kids that anything is possible.

"Playing overseas and making it to the finals. That was the best thing I ever saw. Like him holding the trophy, I was really happy about it," Reid said.

"The Bucks brought everyone together showing that if they can do it, we can do it," said Maclin.

