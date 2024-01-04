Brookfield East basketball star honors parents' legacy

article

Her parents played on the biggest stages of college basketball in Wisconsin and now a local high school standout is making her own name, while proudly carrying their name.

Brookfield East is part of the tapestry that makes up a very strong girls basketball field in southeastern Wisconsin. Shae Kelley is part of why the Spartans are a legitimate state contender again this season.

Kelley is having fun carrying the Kelley name on the court. Her father Mike played at Pius and then the University of Wisconsin and her mother, Kelly Auger, played at Pius and then Marquette University.

"At a young age, I found what I was good at. I knew my dad was good at it and I was like, hey, this is kind of fun, getting to steal the ball," she said. "Obviously, innately, some people are just going to be longer limbed, and just be a little bit quicker than others, but a big part of when I was growing up was just effort. We focused on that a lot on my middle school basketball team, which I know sounds kind of silly, but it's something that you have to want to do."

Kelley may be known as a defensive whiz, but she has also eclipsed the 1,000-career points mark, proving she is most definitely a complete player.