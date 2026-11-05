The Brief The Brewers defeated the Rays to win the franchise's first World Series title. Milwaukee beat the Padres in the NLDS 3-1 and the Dodgers in the NLCS 4-0. FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run.



After delivering Milwaukee its first title, the 2026 Brewers are sure to be immortalized and remembered for years to come, so let's meet the men who achieved the historic feat.

Aaron Ashby — Pitcher, No. 26

The backstory:

Drafted by the Brewers in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB draft, Aaron Ashby made his MLB debut for the Brewers in 2021 as a starting pitcher, originally, before ultimately becoming a major part of Milwaukee's bullpen in 2024.

By the numbers:

This year, Ashby finished his regular season with a 13-3 record, a 3.12 ERA and 116 strikeouts. In the postseason, Ashby pitched 18 scoreless innings – striking out a team-best 20 hitters and allowing a team-best .089 opponent batting average.

Aaron pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series at American Family Field on Oct. 23. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Jake Bauers — First Baseman, No. 9

The backstory:

Jake Bauers was a journeyman his entire career before landing with the Brewers. Drafted in the seventh round by the San Diego Padres in 2013, Bauers ironically made his MLB debut in 2018 for the Tampa Bay Rays. The first baseman would then go on to play for the Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, and the New York Yankees from 2019 to 2023 until finally being traded to the Brewers ahead of the 2024 season, where he has remained since.

By the numbers:

During the 2026 regular season, Bauers hit .266 with 26 home runs and 94 RBIs. He finished third in OBP (.389) and 10th in walks (94) among all MLB players. In the postseason, he had 10 walks and nine hits – including a home run – and was the most valuable player of the National League Championship Series.

Jake Bauers at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in Game 3 of the World Series on Oct. 26, 2026. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164971 TK1)

Jackson Chourio — Outfielder, No. 11

The backstory:

Signed in 2021 as an international free agent, Jackson Chourio was part of the Brewers' system as one of baseball's top prospects leading up to his MLB debut in 2024. He signed an eight-year, $82 million contract with the club before making his debut.

By the numbers:

In the 2026 regular season, Chourio hit .291 – 10th in the majors – with 25 home runs, 75 RBIs and stole 23 bases. As for the postseason, Chourio tied for the team lead with nine RBIs – including a memorable walk-off against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Jackson Chourio celebrates as he leaves the field during Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

William Contreras — Catcher, No. 24

The backstory:

Originally an international prospect in the Atlanta Braves' system before making his debut for the team in 2020, Contreras would go on to play for the Braves through 2022, where he was then traded to the Brewers ahead of the 2023 season, and has been the starting catcher ever since.

By the numbers:

This year, Contreras hit .270 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. The World Series MVP was the heartbeat of Milwaukee's offense throughout the postseason, leading the team in hits (19), home runs (3), RBIs (9), batting average (.373), on-base percentage (.448) and slugging percentage (.588) while catching all 13 games behind the plate.

William Contreras reacts during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series at American Family Field on Oct. 23, 2026. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Shane Drohan — Pitcher, No. 55

The backstory:

Drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2020, Drohan made his MLB debut this season for the Brewers after he was acquired in a trade with Boston along with Kyle Harrison and David Hamilton.

By the numbers:

This season, Drohan started 19 games for the Brewers, finishing with a 7-5 record with a 4.19 ERA and 125 strikeouts. In the postseason, he appeared in two games – a start in the NLCS and the end of Game 4 of the World Series, which Milwaukee lost in extra innings.

Sal Frelick — Outfielder, No. 10

The backstory:

Frelick was drafted by the Brewers in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft and was one of the team's top prospects during his time in the minor leagues. Frelick eventually made his debut with the team in 2023 midway through the season when he was called up.

By the numbers:

In the 2026 season, Frelick hit .230 with 4 home runs and 40 RBIs. He hit the Brewers' first home run of the World Series – one of his eight hits and four RBIs in the postseason.

Sal Frelick celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field on Oct. 26, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Robert Gasser — Pitcher, No. 54

The backstory:

Gasser's career began in 2021 when he was drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 71st pick. The following season, Gasser was a part of the package traded to the Brewers for Josh Hader. It wasn't until 2024 that Gasser would finally make his way up to the majors and into the Brewers starting rotation.

By the numbers:

This season, Gasser started 20 games for the Brewers, finishing with a 5-5 record, a 3.87 ERA and 103 strikeouts. He was solid throughout the postseason, posting a 0.60 ERA over three starts – one in each series – with nine strikeouts and three walks.

DL Hall — Pitcher, No. 37

The backstory:

Drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Hall made his debut for the Orioles in 2022, where he was a member of the team's bullpen through the 2023 season. In 2024, Hall was traded to the Brewers along with Joey Ortiz for Corbin Burnes. Hall has been a regular bullpen contributor for Milwaukee ever since.

By the numbers:

This season, Hall finished with a 4-0 record with a 1.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts. In the postseason, Hall recorded six shutout innings out of the bullpen.

The Milwaukee Brewers pose for a photo on the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on Oct. 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hamilton — Third Baseman, No. 6

The backstory:

Originally drafted by the Brewers in 2019, Hamilton was included in a trade package to the Boston Red Sox for Hunter Renfroe. Hamilton would eventually be promoted to the majors in 2023 and played for the Red Sox through 2025. Ahead of this season, Hamilton was traded back to the Brewers along with Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan.

By the numbers:

In the 2026 regular season, Hamilton hit .245 with four home runs, 26 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. Hamilton experienced a relative power surge in the postseason, hitting two home runs in nine games while stealing three bases and hitting .333.

Kyle Harrison — Pitcher, No. 52

The backstory:

Harrison began his career with the San Francisco Giants after he was drafted by them in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Harrison eventually made his debut for the Giants in 2023, where he pitched until he was traded mid-season to the Boston Red Sox in 2025. Following that season, Harrison was traded along with David Hamilton and Shane Drohan to the Brewers.

By the numbers:

This year, Harrison finished with an 11-5 record with a 4.20 ERA and 141 strikeouts – primarily as a starter. In the postseason, Harrison did not make an appearance for the team.

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Logan Henderson — Pitcher, No. 43

The backstory:

Drafted by the Brewers in 2021 in the fourth round, Henderson would eventually go on to make his MLB debut for the team in 2025, where he became a regular starter in the team's rotation.

By the numbers:

This year, Henderson finished with an 11-3 record, a 2.47 ERA and 110 strikeouts. Henderson slotted in as Milwaukee's No. 2 starter through the postseason – allowing six runs in three games while striking out 10.

Luis Lara — Outfielder, No. 18

The backstory:

Signed as an international free agent in 2022 by the Brewers, Lara has been one of the top prospects in baseball during his time in the Brewers' minor league system. This season, Lara finally made his MLB debut midway through the year.

By the numbers:

During the regular season, Lara hit .246 with one home run and 26 RBIs. In the postseason, he recorded just one hit over seven games.

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Dustin May — Pitcher, No. 21

The backstory:

May started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he was drafted by them in 2016. In 2019, May finally made his MLB debut for the team and pitched for the Dodgers through most of the 2025 season when he was traded to the Boston Red Sox. Following the season, May signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in free agency where he started 21 games for the team until he was traded to the Brewers mid-season along with JoJo Romero.

By the numbers:

In his time with the Brewers this season, May finished with a 2-2 record with a 5.65 ERA and 38 strikeouts. In the postseason, May appeared in five games and allowed seven earned runs.

Trevor Megill — Pitcher, No. 29

The backstory:

Drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2015, Megill made his MLB debut in 2021 for the Chicago Cubs after he was selected by them in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft. From there, he was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2022 season. Finally, at the start of the 2023 season, Megill was traded to the Brewers. The following season, Megill became the team's closer.

By the numbers:

In the 2026 regular season, Megill finished with a 3-3 record, a 2.63 ERA, 69 strikeouts and 30 saves. This postseason, he allowed two earned runs over nine innings, recorded five saves and threw the final pitch of the 2026 championship season.

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Garrett Mitchell — Outfielder, No. 5

The backstory:

Mitchell was drafted by the Brewers in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. A consistent top prospect in the organization, Mitchell would quickly make his MLB debut for the team in 2022 and battled through injuries to become a consistent member of the Brewers' outfield.

By the numbers:

In the regular season, Mitchell hit .262 with 11 home runs and 65 RBIs. In the postseason, Mitchell hit .188 with two home runs and five RBIs while starting all 13 games in center field.

Jacob Misiorowski — Pitcher, No. 32

The backstory:

Taken in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Brewers, Misiorowski went on to make his professional debut in June 2025 for Milwaukee. In 2026, Misiorowski had a career year, establishing himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

By the numbers:

This season, Misiorowski finished with a 16-5 record, a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts. The All-Star led all qualified pitchers in ERA, strikeouts, WHIP (0.80) and opponent batting average (.157). In the postseason, Milwaukee's ace delivered 19 innings of work – allowing four runs while striking out 16 batters – over four starts. He was the winning pitcher in the decisive Game 5 of the World Series.

Jacob Misiorowski reacts during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series at American Family Field on Oct. 23, 2026. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Joey Ortiz — Shortstop, No. 3

The backstory:

Ortiz began his career with the Baltimore Orioles when he was drafted by them in the 2019 MLB Draft. After making his MLB debut with Baltimore in 2023, Ortiz was traded to the Brewers along with DL Hall for Corbin Burnes just before the 2024 season. Ortiz has since been a member of the Milwaukee infield.

By the numbers:

During the regular season, Ortiz hit .270 with 9 home runs and 47 RBIs. This postseason, he hit .095 from the plate, with two hits and one RBIs.

Cooper Pratt — Shortstop, No. 12

The backstory:

Pratt has been in the Brewers' system for his entire career. Drafted in 2023 by Milwaukee, he made his MLB debut in June of this season. He signed an eight-year contract with the team in April.

By the numbers:

In the regular season, Pratt hit .281 with three home runs and 34 RBIs. In the postseason, he was tremendous, hitting .354 with 17 hits and seven RBIs — all seven of which came in the World Series.

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JoJo Romero — Pitcher, No. 33

The backstory:

Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2016, Romero made his MLB debut in 2020. Romero was then traded mid-season in 2022 to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he pitched until he was traded to the Brewers this season alongside Dustin May.

By the numbers:

This season for the Brewers, Romero finished with a 2-0 record with a 3.38 ERA and 11 strikeouts. In the postseason, Romero was 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 11 strikeouts in eight innings pitched.

Gary Sanchez — Catcher, No. 99

The backstory:

Signed as an international free agent by the New York Yankees in 2009, Sanchez made his MLB debut in 2015 for the Yankees, where he would play until he was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 2022. Sanchez then began bouncing around year after year to the San Francisco Giants, the New York Mets, the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles. In 2026, Sanchez signed a one-year contract to return to the Brewers.

By the numbers:

This year, Sanchez hit .209 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. In the postseason, he only had two at-bats, one being a walk and the other being a groundout.

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Antonio Senzatela — Pitcher, No. 49

The backstory:

Senzatela signed with the Colorado Rockies as an international free agent in 2011. Senzatela would make his MLB debut in 2017 and then pitch for the Rockies until August 2026 when he was traded to the Brewers and became a member of the team's bullpen.

By the numbers:

This season for the Brewers, Senzatela finished with a 2-3 record, a 5.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts. In the postseason, he held a 0.00 ERA in 4.1 innings pitched with three strikeouts.

Brice Turang — Second Baseman, No. 2

The backstory:

Taken in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Brewers, Turang made his MLB debut with the team in 2023 and has been with the club ever since.

By the numbers:

In the regular season, Turang hit .268 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs. In the postseason, he hit .261 with one home run and four RBIs.

Baseball: World Series: Milwaukee Brewers Brice Turang (2) in action at bat vs Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field. Game 2. Milwaukee, WI 10/24/2026 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: Expand

Abner Uribe — Pitcher, No. 45

The backstory:

Uribe signed with the Brewers as an international free agent in 2018. In 2023, Uribe made his MLB debut for the team and has been a consistent fixture in the bullpen to this day.

By the numbers:

This season, Uribe finished with a 6-3 record, a 1.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts. In the postseason, Uribe had a 1-0 record with a 1.54 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 11.2 innings pitched.

Andrew Vaughn — First Baseman, No. 28

The backstory:

Taken in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox, Vaughn made his MLB debut for the team in 2021. He continued to play for Chicago until he was traded to the Brewers halfway through the 2025 season and has been with the team since.

By the numbers:

This regular season, Vaughn hit .306 with six home runs and 43 RBIs. In the postseason, he hit .250 from the plate with two hits and two walks.

Brandon Woodruff — Pitcher, No. 53

The backstory:

A Milwaukee Brewer his entire career, Woodruff was selected in the 11th round by the Brewers in 2014. After making his debut in 2017, Woodruff has been a consistent figure in the Brewers' starting rotation while battling injuries the past few years.

By the numbers:

This year, Woodruff finished with a 2-2 record, a 2.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts. This postseason, he pitched one inning in total after making his return from injury, getting the opportunity to pitch the ninth inning and close out Game 3 of the World Series.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 26: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during Game Three of the 2026 World Series presented by Capital One between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, October 26, Expand

Christian Yelich — Designated Hitter, No. 22

The backstory:

Drafted in the first round by the Florida Marlins in 2010, Yelich made his debut for the team back in 2013, where he played through the 2017 season. Ahead of the 2018 season, Yelich was traded to the Brewers, where he won an MVP. He was named the first captain in franchise history earlier this year.

By the numbers:

This season, Yelich hit .235 with 12 home runs and 59 RBIs. In the postseason, he hit .268 from the plate with five RBIs and 11 hits.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 23: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a triple during game one of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy R Expand

Pat Murphy — Manager

The backstory:

Before becoming the manager of the Brewers, Murphy began his coaching career in the college ranks as the head coach of the Notre Dame baseball team from 1988 to 1994. Murphy then coached Arizona State from 1995 all the way until 2009. He was then brought onto the San Diego Padres coaching staff in 2010, where he was eventually named the interim manager during the 2015 season after Bud Black was fired. Finally, in 2015, Murphy was hired to be the bench coach for the Brewers. He remained there until 2023, when he was promoted to manager following Craig Counsell's departure.

By the numbers:

Murphy led the Brewers to a franchise record 103 wins in the 2026 regular season – one year after leading the team to a then-record 97 wins. He is 293-193 (.603) over three seasons as Milwaukee's manager, with 15 postseason victories.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts from the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwauke Expand

What about Chad Patrick? – Pitcher, No. 39

The backstory:

Pitcher Chad Patrick was on the National League division and championship series rosters, but was left off the 26-man roster for the World Series after Brandon Woodruff made his return. He made his MLB debut with Milwaukee in 2025.

By the numbers:

Patrick pitched 106 innings, mostly in relief, during the regular season. He posted a 3.40 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 93 strikeouts to 47 walks. He did not pitch in the postseason.

Who else contributed?

Big picture view:

The players below, listed in alphabetical order, were at one point or another on the team's 40-man roster over the course of the season:

Grant Anderson – Pitcher

Jihwan Bae – Infielder

Akil Baddoo – Outfielder

Tyler Black – Designated Hitter

Coleman Crow – Pitcher

Brian Fitzpatrick – Pitcher

Colton Gordon – Pitcher

Greg Jones – Outfielder

Jared Koenig – Pitcher

Joel Kuhmel, Pitcher

Brandon Lockridge – Outfielder

Luis Matos – Outfielder

Lance McCullers – Pitcher

East McGee – Pitcher

Bo Naylor – Catcher, No

Jonathan Ornelas – Infielder

Thomas Pannone – Pitcher

Blake Perkins – Outfielder

Quinn Priester – Pitcher

Jeferson Quero – Catcher

Luis Rengifo – Infielder

Lyon Richardson – Pitcher

Carlos Rodriguez – Pitcher

Drew Rom – Pitcher

Braden Shewmake – Infielder

Brandon Sproat – Pitcher

Garrett Stallings – Pitcher

Bryse Wilson – Pitcher

Jake Woodford – Pitcher

Craig Yoho – Pitcher

Angel Zerpa – Pitcher

Coaches and Staff

Nestor Corredor, Major League Field Coordinator

Eric Theisen, Lead Hitting Coach

Guillermo Martinez, Hitting Coach

Daniel Vogelbach, Hitting Coach

Jason Lane, Offense and Strategy Coordinator

Chris Hook, Pitching Coach

Jim Henderson, Major League Pitching Coordinator

Juan Sandoval, Assistant Pitching Coach

Spencer Allen, First Base Coach

Matt Erickson, Third Base Coach

Charlie Greene, Bullpen Coach

Daniel de Mondesert, Game Preparation Specialist

Evan Martin, Game Preparation Specialist

Christian Correa, Bullpen Catcher

Ty Duvall, Bullpen Catcher

Rickie Weeks, Special Assistant-Baseball Operations/International Scouting

Brad Epstein, Major League Head Athletic Trainer

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Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!