Milwaukee Brewers sign infielder Cooper Pratt to 8-year contract

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The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers signed 21-year-old infielder Cooper Pratt to an eight-year contract through 2033, including two club options. Pratt, a top-100 prospect drafted in 2023, has been added to the 40-man roster and assigned to Triple-A Nashville. Management praised Pratt’s high-level "baseball acumen" and tools, viewing him as a cornerstone for the franchise's future success.



The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday, April 3, that the team has signed infielder Cooper Pratt to an eight-year contract through 2033 with club options for 2034 and 2035. Pratt has been added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

8-year-old locked in

What we know:

A news release from the Brewers says Pratt, 21, was selected by Milwaukee in the sixth round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of Magnolia Heights (MS) High School and was signed by scout Scott Nichols. He committed to the University of Mississippi prior to being drafted.

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Pratt is currently ranked as the third-best prospect in the Brewers organization and 51st overall prospect in baseball according to Baseball America. He is currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the fourth-best prospect in the organization and 62nd overall prospect in baseball.

What they're saying:

"We are very excited to make this long-term commitment to Cooper," said President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Matt Arnold. "He is a player we feel will be an instrumental part of our future success in Milwaukee. Cooper has all the tools to be a special player, and we are thrilled that he will be in a Brewers uniform for years to come. This commitment continues to show our organization's passion, led by ownership, to consistently produce a winning team season after season."

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Brewers manager Pat Murphy added, "More than his baseball ability is just who Cooper is as a person. I think Brewers fans will fall in love with him. He is a remarkable kid who has great baseball acumen and comes from a baseball family."

More on Pratt's skills

By the numbers:

Pratt was named 2024 Brewers Co-Minor League Player of the Year (with Jesús Made) after batting .277 with 8 HR, 45 RBI and 27 SB in 96 games between Class-A Carolina (73 games) and Class-A Wisconsin (23 games). He earned a Gold Glove Award that season as the top defensive shortstop in Minor League Baseball and was selected to the All-Star Futures Game.

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Pratt, who was tabbed by Baseball America as the best defensive infielder in the organization entering the 2025 and 2026 seasons, is currently playing at Triple-A Nashville, his first season at that level. He spent last season at Double-A Biloxi.