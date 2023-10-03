Brewers Wild Card Game 1, fans have World Series hopes

The Milwaukee Brewers faced the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Game 1 of the Wild Card series. Fans were excited for playoff baseball in Milwaukee, and they said they believe the Brewers' postseason journey will be long.

"It’s Oct. 3. It’s 85 degrees," said Kevin Martin.

With the summer like temperatures, for some, there was no better place to be than American Family Field.

"I’m throwing bags in a parking lot in Wisconsin, yes," said Martin. "It’s great to be here, absolutely."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fans filled the lots on the warm fall day, hopeful the Brewers would be hot inside the ballpark.

"Every strike matters," said Martin. "Every hit matters. Every contact, every double play is just that much more exciting."

Fans said postseason baseball feels different whether it's your first time or not.

"It’s a lot more exciting, definitely," said Brenda Heinen. "Everyone is in it to win it."

Tailgaters enjoyed food on the grill and drinks, rooting for the Brewers to serve up some wins.

"We want to get that World Series title this year," said Alberto Marquez.

Marquez came from Arizona but not to root for the Diamondbacks.

"I can just see it in their eyes, their eagerness to win," said Marquez.

Marquez was like a kid in a candy shop, experiencing American Family Field and Brewers baseball in Milwaukee for the first time. He couldn't believe the tailgating and what the fan base has to offer.

Brewers fans tried their best to sum up the season and the team with just one word.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"Thrilling," said John Henningfield.

"Rollercoaster," said Diane Henningfield.

"All I could say is awesome! Awesome!" said Jerry Beamon.

"Exciting, and hope they go all the way," said Jeff Corner.