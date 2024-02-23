Brewers spring training: Wisconsin boys receive unforgettable day

If spring training is where dreams are made, count on it being mission accomplished for three kids from Wisconsin.

After getting the surprise of a lifetime, Evan Renniecke, Malakai Kaesermann and Brandon Krueger arrived at the Brewers spring training facility in Maryvale, Arizona on Friday, Feb. 23. There, the team and Aurora Health Care rolled out the red carpet for an unforgettable experience.

After batting practice with the bugs and a bat from Brandon's favorite player, the kids were off to pitch – getting tips from Brewers closer Devin Williams and throwing to pitcher Wade Miley.

They were just getting warmed up when the boys were led to a practice field where they stretched next to former MVP Christian Yelich – and ran the field with the team.

Their dream day was earned after some tough innings – dealing with medical issues like a tumor, a bad heart or Crohn's disease. The families of the boys say they have faced endless appointments and stress.

"Kind of speechless. Because I knew that we were going to see some players, but I didn’t know I would get handshakes and warm up with them," said Evan Renniecke.

"It's unbelievable, I guess. Never thought I would get to do something like this," said Malakai Kaesermann.

"We keep asking him, ‘How do you feel?’ And he’s like, ‘Awesome,'" said Chelsie Renniecke, Evan's mom.

The boys walked away from the ballpark on a day they will never forget.